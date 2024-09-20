Oprah Winfrey Hosts Kamala Harris At 'Unite For America' Rally

Celebrity talkshow host Oprah Winfrey hosted Kamala Harris at the 'Unite America' livestream event, where she had a talk show-style sitdown with the Democratic Party nominee in Farmington Hills, Oakland County, Michigan and fielded queries and questions from supporters.

Also in attendance were celebrities like Meryl Streep, Bryan Cranston, Julia Roberts, and Jennifer Lopez, as well as comedians Chris Rock and Ben Stiller.

The livestream event hosted a live audience of around 400 people and thousands more who joined online, shown through screens plastered across the walls at the event.

"This grassroots people-powered movement has unleashed a unifying force behind Kamala Harris beyond anything we've seen in politics in a very long time," Winfrey said, referring to the audience that joined the event.

The event was organised with the help of Jotaka Eady, a social strategist and the founder of the 'Win With Black Women' collective.

Other organisations that joined included 'Catladies for Kamala,' 'Rural Americans For Harris,' 'Caregivers For Kamala,' 'Trainlovers for Harris-Walz,' 'Chefs For Kamala,' 'Republicans For Harris,' and 'Swifties For Harris'.

Harris fielded questions from people in the audience who were attending in person and also from online on a variety of topics.