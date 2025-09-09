Operation Midway Blitz: Trump's New Action Against Chicago Illegal Immigrants

Trump administration on Monday launched "Operation Midway Blitz" in Chicago and Illinois, calling it an immigration enforcement action.

In a press release, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said the operation was necessary because of city and state "sanctuary" laws that limit cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump had signaled that he could send National Guard troops and federal officers to the Democratic stronghold of Chicago to combat crime and illegal immigration.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, both Democrats, have criticised the plans, with Pritzker saying Trump would use troops to manipulate the 2026 midterm elections, NDTV reported.

In a post on Truth Social on Monday, Trump wrote, "I want to help the people of Chicago, not hurt them." "Only the Criminals will be hurt! We can move fast and stop this madness."

In the press release announcing the Chicago operation, the Homeland Security Department released a list of several immigrants in the U.S. illegally who were convicted of crimes and allegedly released by Illinois jails.

“This ICE operation will target the criminal illegal aliens who flocked to Chicago and Illinois because they knew Governor Pritzker and his sanctuary policies would protect them and allow them to roam free on American streets,” DHS said in a post on X.