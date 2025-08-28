OpenAI To Expand Crisis Support, Add Parental Controls After Couple Blames ChatGPT For Son's Death

Leading global artificial intelligence company OpenAI has announced adding parental controls and emergency contact tools to its chatbot, ChatGPT, after legal action from the parents of a 16-year-old boy. The US tech giant faces a lawsuit from the parents of the teen who alleged that ChatGPT played a role in their son’s suicide.

The teen had used ChatGPT for months before he died by suicide, as per reports.

Matthew and Maria Raine, parents of 16-year-old Adam Raine, sued OpenAI and CEO Sam Altman in San Francisco.

According to a New York Times report, the parents claimed that ChatGPT encouraged Adam’s suicidal thoughts. They also alleged that it gave self-harm instructions and wrote a suicide note. Adam died on April 11.

In a blog shared on Tuesday, the company said, “Our goal is for our tools to be as helpful as possible to people, and as a part of this, we’re continuing to improve how our models recognise and respond to signs of mental and emotional distress and connect people with care, guided by expert input.”

The leading AI company said that it was planning to share more details about how people converse with ChatGPT over emotional issues in an upcoming update. “However, recent heartbreaking cases of people using ChatGPT in the midst of acute crises weigh heavily on us, and we believe it’s important to share more now,” the company noted.