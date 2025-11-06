Oil Tanker Boarded By Suspected Pirates In Indian Ocean

An oil tanker was boarded by suspected pirates in the Indian Ocean to the east of the Somali coast, the most serious in a string of recent incidents in the area.

The attackers were operating from a nearby mothership and boarded the Hellas Aphrodite oil tanker about 700 miles east of Somalia’s capital Mogadishu, Ambrey Intelligence said. There have been attempted attacks on other vessels earlier in the week, data from maritime intelligence firms including Ambrey and Vanguard Tech show.

The ship’s manager, Latsco Marine Management Inc., confirmed a security incident. It said the ship was carrying gasoline to South Africa from India.

The company “has activated its emergency response team, and is coordinating with the relevant authorities to ensure the continued safety and welfare of the crew,” it said. It declined to elaborate, citing security reasons.

Acts of piracy off Somalia first seriously blighted the shipping industry in 2008 and peaked three years later. The use of armed guards, improved on-board practices and an increased naval presence all helped to quell the attacks.

Three security providers said the tanker didn’t have armed guards on board when it came under attack.

Naval forces in the region said at least one of a series of recent incidents in the region was a result of piracy, after an Iranian-flagged dhow was hijacked a week earlier