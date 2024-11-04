Oil Prices Surge As OPEC+ Extends Supply Cuts, Middle East Tensions Flare

(Bloomberg) -- Oil advanced after OPEC+ agreed to push back its December production increase by one month and tensions escalated again in the Middle East.

Brent rose as much as 2% to more than $74 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate climbed toward $71. The producer group had intended to begin returning 180,000 barrels a day from next month, but they will now keep supply restrained for the rest of the year.

Meanwhile, Iran escalated its rhetoric against Israel with supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warning of a “crushing response” in a speech on Saturday. The Wall Street Journal reported that Tehran told allies an attack would come after Tuesday’s US presidential vote but before January’s inauguration and wouldn’t be limited to missiles and drones, as two previous strikes were.