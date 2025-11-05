Business NewsWorldNYC Mayoral Election Results Updates: Zohran Mamdani Wins Race
NYC Mayoral Election Results Updates: Zohran Mamdani Wins Race

The mayoral race was between Democrat Zohran Mamdani, Republican Curtis Sliwa, and Independent Andrew Cuomo.

05 Nov 2025, 08:25 AM IST i
2025 New York City mayoral election updates. (Image source: Zohran Mamdani/X)
Democrats have secured major victories across key battlegrounds in the US elections. Mikie Sherrill, a Democratic Congresswoman and former Navy pilot, has been elected Governor of New Jersey, defeating Trump-backed Republican Jack Ciattarelli. Meanwhile, in New York City, Zohran Mamdani, a progressive Democrat has won the mayoral race as per AP. The party also clinched a crucial win in Virginia’s gubernatorial race.

Polls officially closed across all five boroughs of New York City at 9 p.m., marking the end of a high-stakes election day that saw the city’s highest voter turnout since 1969, as per BBC.

The mayoral race between Democrat Zohran Mamdani, Republican Curtis Sliwa, and Independent Andrew Cuomo has drawn national and international attention, with results showing a win for the Democratic candidate. The New York City Board of Elections confirmed over two million votes have been casted.

NYC Election 2025: Key Highlights

  • Zohran Mamdani Wins: 33-year old, Zohran Mamdani has won the New York City Mayoral polls on Wednesday as per report by AP. Mamdani had previously won the Democratic primary earlier this year.

  • Polls Closed: Voting ended at 9:00 p.m. across all five boroughs.

  • Historic Turnout: NYC Board of Elections reports over 2 million votes, the highest since 1969.

  • Mayoral Candidates:

    • Zohran Mamdani (Democrat)

    • Andrew Cuomo (Independent)

    • Curtis Sliwa (Republican)

  • National Spotlight: President Donald Trump has repeatedly criticised Mamdani, adding to the race’s visibility.

  • Fast Tallying: High early voter turnout means results are being counted swiftly.

  • Broader Context: Democrats also secured the governor’s race in Virginia; polls closed in New Jersey.

