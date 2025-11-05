NYC Mayoral Election Results Updates: Zohran Mamdani Wins Race

Democrats have secured major victories across key battlegrounds in the US elections. Mikie Sherrill, a Democratic Congresswoman and former Navy pilot, has been elected Governor of New Jersey, defeating Trump-backed Republican Jack Ciattarelli. Meanwhile, in New York City, Zohran Mamdani, a progressive Democrat has won the mayoral race as per AP. The party also clinched a crucial win in Virginia’s gubernatorial race.

Polls officially closed across all five boroughs of New York City at 9 p.m., marking the end of a high-stakes election day that saw the city’s highest voter turnout since 1969, as per BBC.

The mayoral race between Democrat Zohran Mamdani, Republican Curtis Sliwa, and Independent Andrew Cuomo has drawn national and international attention, with results showing a win for the Democratic candidate. The New York City Board of Elections confirmed over two million votes have been casted.