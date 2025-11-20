‘Nothing But Phenomenal’: Sundar Pichai Hails Immigrant Workers Amid H-1B Crackdown
Pichai acknowledged, based on his own experience as an H-1B visa holder, that immigrants have played a vital role in many of Google’s breakthroughs.
Google's Indian-origin CEO Sundar Pichai has acknowledged the contribution of foreign workers to the development of the technology sector in the United States as ‘phenomenal’. In an interview with the BBC, Pichai highlighted the critical role immigrants have played in technology and innovation and described their impact on the IT sector as “nothing but phenomenal.”
Speaking about his personal experience as an H-1B visa holder, Pichai emphasised that many of Google’s breakthroughs and achievements have involved contributions from immigrants.
“If you look at the history of technology development, the contribution of immigrants to the sector has been nothing but phenomenal, right? And, but I think the government understands it,” he said in the interview on Wednesday.
Pichai expressed confidence that the government recognises this value, noting that reforms are being made to address shortcomings in the current H-1B visa regime.
“I think there's a framework by which we all can still bring our talented individuals. I think they're making changes to address some of the shortcomings in the current program, and I think we'll be able to continue investing,” the CEO added.
Pichai expressed confidence that companies can continue bringing in talented individuals and investing in innovation. On the future of AI, he said: "I think it is an extraordinary moment in terms of this AI technology. I think, you know, it has tremendous opportunities to deliver benefits to the economy…”
The Google CEO’s remarks on the government crackdown on foreign workers come after President Donald Trump’s announcement raising H-1B visa fees to $1,00,000 per application in September.
The move faced criticism for potentially limiting access to global talent for US companies. The State Department later clarified that the hike in fees applies only to new H-1B applications filed after Sept. 21, 2025.
Recently, Trump has appeared to soften his stance on visas, indicating a more flexible approach towards foreign workers. On Wednesday, he told a group of Saudi Arabian investors they could bring their own workers to the US and, in return, train Americans.
Earlier this month, Trump told Fox News that while prioritising American jobs, sectors like manufacturing and defence require specialised skills that the US workforce lacks.