‘Nothing But Phenomenal’: Sundar Pichai Hails Immigrant Workers Amid H-1B Crackdown

Google's Indian-origin CEO Sundar Pichai has acknowledged the contribution of foreign workers to the development of the technology sector in the United States as ‘phenomenal’. In an interview with the BBC, Pichai highlighted the critical role immigrants have played in technology and innovation and described their impact on the IT sector as “nothing but phenomenal.”

Speaking about his personal experience as an H-1B visa holder, Pichai emphasised that many of Google’s breakthroughs and achievements have involved contributions from immigrants.

“If you look at the history of technology development, the contribution of immigrants to the sector has been nothing but phenomenal, right? And, but I think the government understands it,” he said in the interview on Wednesday.

Pichai expressed confidence that the government recognises this value, noting that reforms are being made to address shortcomings in the current H-1B visa regime.

“I think there's a framework by which we all can still bring our talented individuals. I think they're making changes to address some of the shortcomings in the current program, and I think we'll be able to continue investing,” the CEO added.