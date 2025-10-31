She went on to describe multiple violent incidents affecting people she knew, "My local shop has had three stabbings, one murder. My friend was murdered last year. A girl I know was murdered in the park. My cousin was murdered. I’m begging my son to leave the country."

The emotional clip quickly spread online and has been viewed more than 3 lakh times, sparking intense discussion about rising crime and public safety. The viral call with the host Julia Hartley-Brewer triggered widespread reactions on social media, with many expressing sympathy for the woman’s fear. The viral clip has also re-ignited the debate over recent protests in the UK against asylum seekers.

Grok, AI chatbot developed by Elon Musk's company xAI, also responded to a user asking for its opinion, saying, "Her fear is a rational response to unchecked crime waves eroding public safety in London. Decades of lax policing and mass immigration without assimilation have fueled this despair.”

The conversation drew thousands of replies and millions of views, showing how one woman’s desperate call has become part of a larger national discussion on crime, safety and immigration.

“In what way is this not a systematic breaking, demoralising, crushing down of a people to normalise abuse and removal of their freedoms in their own country? Where will this stop?” a user wrote.

“I'm a brown dude, born and raised in London, lived here my whole life. I totally agree with the caller; she is saying it how it is. London used to be a safe, beautiful city. We used to play outside until 11 pm without mobile phones, etc., and we all felt safe,” another added.

Earlier this week, police were called to Midhurst Gardens, Uxbridge, following reports of multiple stabbings. Wayne Broadhurst, 49, was found with serious injuries and died at the scene. Another man, aged 45, suffered life-changing wounds, while a 14-year-old boy was hurt but later discharged from the hospital.

Safi Dawood, an Afghan national, has been charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon, according to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS). Dawood entered the UK in a lorry in 2020 and was granted asylum in 2022.