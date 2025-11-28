'Not Even A Fraction Of What Indians Face': US Investor Sparks Outrage After Mocking India's E-Visa Portal

An American investor has sparked outrage on social media for mocking India's e-visa website over technical glitches. Raymond Russell drew sharp criticism after he took a jibe at India’s online visa application platform, calling the official website "comically, profoundly, embarrassingly broken".

In a post on X on Thursday, Russell highlighted several technical issues he faced while using India's e-visa portal to complete his visa application. He shared the screenshots of the issues encountered while applying for a business visa.

Russell pointed out that the website looks like it was made in 2003 and it randomly logs out the session without saving the application details.

"Anybody who applies for an e-visa to India knows the website is always comically, profoundly, embarrassingly broken. It looks like it was written in 2003, kicks you out randomly without saving your work, won't charge your credit card until your nineteenth attempt," he wrote on X.