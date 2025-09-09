"We Did It": Norway Ruling Labour Party Wins General Election

“In uncertain times, we’ve shown that we can deal with the challenges,” the prime minister told his cheering supporters in Oslo, pledging to start negotiations with all parties in the center-left bloc. “What our friends out in the world can look at and say is that it’s possible for the Social Democrats to win elections, even in a time where the right-wing powers are strong.”

On the other side of the political spectrum, the anti-immigration Progress Party scored its best result on record with about 24% backing after the party took voters from the Conservatives, who at less than 15% had their worst outcome in two decades.

The results cap an election race in one of the world’s richest countries that was dominated by debates over taxes on wealth and other levies by Labor. The opposition, along with the entrepreneurial lobby, says the fees are damaging to businesses and the economy.

Store ran as a safe pair of hands at a time when the NATO member bordering Russia needs to boost defense spending and as wealth fund returns are seen dwindling. Among the opposition, populist Progress Party leader Sylvi Listhaug, 47, built her campaign on cutting taxes, including levies on the wealthiest, as well as reducing public spending and scrapping green subsidies.

The incumbent also benefited from what’s seen as a rally-around-the-flag effect related to geopolitical uncertainty and tensions with US President Donald Trump’s administration.

Listhaug and Conservatives’ Erna Solberg both congratulated Store for the victory.

In the middle of the campaigns, a public uproar broke out over Israeli investments by the nation’s $2 trillion sovereign wealth fund. The subsequent removal of Caterpillar Inc. from the fund due to its links to the war in Gaza is threatening to worsen Norway’s relationship with the US, but did not derail Store’s bid for another term in office.