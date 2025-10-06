Nobel Prize In Medicine Awarded To Team Who Discovered How Immune System Is Kept In Check

Mary E. Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell and Shimon Sakaguchi have been awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2025 for their groundbreaking discoveries concerning peripheral immune tolerance that prevents the immune system from harming the body. Their work enables new treatments for cancer, autoimmune diseases, and improves transplant success.

Brunkow is a Senior Program Manager at the Institute for Systems Biology in Seattle, US. Fred Ramsdell holds the position of Scientific Advisor at San Francisco-based Sonoma Biotherapeutics. Shimon Sakaguchi is a Professor at the Immunology Frontier Research Center of Osaka University in Japan.

The laureates identified the immune system's security guards known as 'T cells', which prevent immune cells from attacking our own body.

"Their discoveries have been decisive for our understanding of how the immune system functions and why we do not all develop serious autoimmune diseases,” Olle Kämpe, chair of the Nobel Committee, said in a statement.