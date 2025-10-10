Nobel Peace Prize: Donald Trump Favourite? Here's What Leading Bookmaker Says

Following Donald Trump's Israel-Gaza breakthrough, a leading bookmaker has pumped up the US president's chances of bagging the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize to 25%, making him the second-best pick for the prestigious international award. As of Oct. 3, his chances stood at 16.7%.

"We've seen a flurry of late support for Donald Trump in the past 24 hours, following the seemingly imminent Gaza peace deal," Newsweek quoted Star Sports political analyst William Kedjanyi as saying.

The Trump-backed peace agreement includes a phased withdrawal of Israeli troops from certain areas of Gaza, apart from a release of Israeli hostages and hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, according to Newsweek reports.

The peace agreement has put Trump into the spotlight. Previously, the US president has expressed his discontent and frustration with not being acknowledged for his previous diplomatic efforts.