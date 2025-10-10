Nobel Peace Prize: Donald Trump Favourite? Here's What Leading Bookmaker Says
In late September, Trump reportedly said that it would be a big insult to the United States if he was overlooked for the prize yet again.
Following Donald Trump's Israel-Gaza breakthrough, a leading bookmaker has pumped up the US president's chances of bagging the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize to 25%, making him the second-best pick for the prestigious international award. As of Oct. 3, his chances stood at 16.7%.
"We've seen a flurry of late support for Donald Trump in the past 24 hours, following the seemingly imminent Gaza peace deal," Newsweek quoted Star Sports political analyst William Kedjanyi as saying.
The Trump-backed peace agreement includes a phased withdrawal of Israeli troops from certain areas of Gaza, apart from a release of Israeli hostages and hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, according to Newsweek reports.
The peace agreement has put Trump into the spotlight. Previously, the US president has expressed his discontent and frustration with not being acknowledged for his previous diplomatic efforts.
In late September, Trump was reported by Newsweek as saying that it would be a big insult to the United States if he was overlooked for the prize yet again.
Leaders, such as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, have endorsed Trump for the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize. Other nominations include those from governments of Pakistan, Azerbaijan, Rwanda, and Cambodia. However, several of these pledges came after the January 31 nomination deadline.
Among the candidates this year are prominent and polarising figures, such as former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and US President Donald Trump, alongside journalists' groups and humanitarian organisations.
Anyone can be nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize by 'qualified nominators'. There are several categories of qualified nominators, including members of national assemblies and governments. Every year, the Norwegian Nobel Committee receives hundreds of nominations, after which they select the winner through a lengthy eight-month process.
On March 5, 2025, the Norwegian Nobel Committee announced that there are 338 candidates nominated for the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, of which 244 are individuals and 94 are organisations.