Nobel Peace Prize 2025: Donald Trump To Imran Khan, Here Are The Names Making The Rounds
On March 5, 2025, the Norwegian Nobel Committee announced that there are 338 candidates nominated for the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, of which 244 are individuals and 94 are organisations.
As the world anticipates the announcement of the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, a diverse and politically charged list of potential laureates is generating considerable buzz.
Among the candidates this year are prominent and polarising figures, such as former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and US President Donald Trump, alongside journalists' groups and humanitarian organisations.
Anyone can be nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize by 'qualified nominators'. There are several categories of qualified nominators, including members of national assemblies and governments. Every year, the Norwegian Nobel Committee receives hundreds of nominations, after which they select the winner through a lengthy eight-month process.
Imran Khan
Jailed former prime minister Imran Khan has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts towards "human rights and democracy in Pakistan", an advocacy group said.
The announcement was made by Pakistan World Alliance, the advocacy group founded last December and affiliated with the Norwegian political party Partiet Sentrum. Khan, also the founder of Pakistan's main opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, has been incarcerated since August 2023.
In January 2024, Khan was sentenced to 14 years in prison in a case related to the misuse of authority and corruption. Three earlier convictions related to selling state gifts, leaking state secrets, and unlawful marriage were overturned or suspended by courts. Khan lost power after a no-confidence vote in April 2022. He denies all charges against him, calling them politically motivated.
US President Donald Trump
If there is one person who is constantly trumpeting about being the "deserving candidate", it is the US President Donald Trump.
Trump has been nominated for the Nobel Prize several times by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Pakistan's army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet.
Asim Munir has nominated Trump for "his attempts to de-escalate the 2025 India-Pakistan conflict, seeking a resolution through dialogue and backchannel diplomacy, while emphasising the principles of restraint, regional stability, and the prevention of armed escalation—despite India's stated refusal of third-party mediation and its insistence on bilateral engagement".
When Trump was asked if he would get the Nobel Prize, he said, "Absolutely not. They'll give it to some guy that didn't do a damn thing."
Elon Musk
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been nominated for the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize for his advocacy for "free speech" by Branko Grims, a European Parliament member. Musk was nominated for his "consistent commitment to the fundamental human right to freedom of expression, and thus to peace."
Grims shared a screenshot of the email from the Norwegian Nobel Committee confirming the nomination. The email reads, "Your nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize 2025 has been successfully submitted."
The proposal that Mr. Elon Musk, for his consistent support for the fundamental human right of freedom of speech and thus for peace, receives the Nobel Peace Prize 2025, was successfully submitted today. Sincere thanks to all the co-proposers and everyone who helped with thisâ¦ pic.twitter.com/QdI4fnbzdU— Branko Grims (@BrankoGrimsX1) January 29, 2025
Pope Francis
Pope Francis, who passed away in April was nominated by Norway's Dag Inge Ulstein of the Christian Democratic Party for "his unstoppable contribution to promoting binding and comprehensive peace and fraternity between people, people groups and states".
The Pope was also previously nominated in 2022 for his efforts on peace, reconciliation, and climate advocacy.
Anwar Ibrahim
Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim was nominated by Osman Bakar. Supporters of Anwar Ibrahim called for his Nobel Peace Prize nomination following his mediation efforts that led to an "immediate and unconditional" ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia in July 2025. The ceasefire was announced on July 28, 2025, after urgent talks hosted by Anwar Ibrahim in Putrajaya, Malaysia.
His supporters, including academics and former senators, have pointed to his long-standing commitment to dialogue and peaceful conflict resolution as the foundation for his successful mediation.