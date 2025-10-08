Nobel Peace Prize 2025: Donald Trump To Imran Khan, Here Are The Names Making The Rounds

As the world anticipates the announcement of the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, a diverse and politically charged list of potential laureates is generating considerable buzz.

Among the candidates this year are prominent and polarising figures, such as former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and US President Donald Trump, alongside journalists' groups and humanitarian organisations.

Anyone can be nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize by 'qualified nominators'. There are several categories of qualified nominators, including members of national assemblies and governments. Every year, the Norwegian Nobel Committee receives hundreds of nominations, after which they select the winner through a lengthy eight-month process.

On March 5, 2025, the Norwegian Nobel Committee announced that there are 338 candidates nominated for the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, of which 244 are individuals and 94 are organisations.