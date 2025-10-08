Nobel Peace Prize Announcement On Friday: How Laureates Are Chosen — Explained

The Nobel Prize season has begun and the prestigious awards for 2025 have already been announced in Physics, Physiology or Medicine and Chemistry fields this week.

John Clarke, Michel Devoret and John Martinis received the Nobel Prize in Physics for their groundbreaking discovery of macroscopic quantum mechanical tunnelling and energy quantisation in electric circuits.

In Physiology or Medicine, Mary Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell and Shimon Sakaguchi were honoured for their pioneering work on peripheral immune tolerance, the committee announced.

The 2025 Nobel Prize in Chemistry was awarded on Wednesday to Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson and Omar M. Yaghi.

With this, the awards for three other categories: literature, peace and economic sciences will be announced soon. The announcements, which began on Oct. 6, will continue till Oct. 13.

The prize for literature will be announced at the Royal Swedish Academy in Stockholm on Thursday. The Peace Prize will be revealed on Friday at the Norwegian Nobel Institute in Oslo. The Economics Prize will be announced on Monday in Stockholm.