Nobel Peace Prize 2024 To Be Announced Today: When And How To Watch It

2024 Nobel Peace Prize will be announced at 11 AM CEST (2:30 p.m. IST) on October 11. The event will be live-streamed on the official YouTube channel of The Nobel Peace Prize at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5UNqMEquEPk.

Updates on the Nobel Peace Prize will also be shared on the official pages of The Nobel Prize on X and other social media platforms.