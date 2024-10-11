Nobel Peace Prize 2024 To Be Announced Today: When And How To Watch It
Updates on the Nobel Peace Prize will also be shared on the official pages of The Nobel Prize on X and other social media platforms.
The Nobel Peace Prize for 2024 will be announced on Friday at the Norwegian Nobel Institute in Oslo, Norway. The Nobel Prize is an international award administered by the Nobel Foundation in Stockholm, Sweden. It is conferred for outstanding efforts in physics, chemistry, literature, physiology or medicine and peace. Every year, the Nobel Prize awards are announced in October.
How To Watch The Nobel Peace Prize 2024 Live
2024 Nobel Peace Prize will be announced at 11 AM CEST (2:30 p.m. IST) on October 11. The event will be live-streamed on the official YouTube channel of The Nobel Peace Prize at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5UNqMEquEPk.
Nobel Peace Prize 2024 Nominations
The selection process for the Nobel Peace Prize begins with the submission of nominations by individuals who meet the eligibility criteria. The Nobel committee then carefully reviews and assesses hundreds of submissions to create a shortlist of candidates.
This year's Nobel Peace Prize had more than 286 nominations, including 197 individuals and 89 organisations. The nomination deadline for this year's prize ended on January 31.
Eligibility Criteria For The Nobel Peace Prize Category
A nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize is valid if submitted by:
Members of national assemblies, national governments, or current heads of state.
Members of The International Court of Justice and The Permanent Court of Arbitration.
Members of l'Institut de Droit International.
Members of the International Board of the Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom.
University professors (including emeriti and associate professors) in history, social sciences, law, philosophy, theology, and religion; university rectors; directors of peace research or foreign policy institutes.
Nobel Peace Prize laureates.
Members of the board of organisations that have received the Nobel Peace Prize.
Current or former members of the Norwegian Nobel Committee (proposals must be submitted by the first committee meeting after February 1).
Former advisers to the Norwegian Nobel Committee.
A personal application for the award is not considered valid.
Nobel Peace Prize Selection
The list of nominees for the year is discussed at the first meeting of the Norwegian Nobel Committee. The shortlisted candidates are then evaluated by permanent advisers of the Nobel Committee
The group of advisers comprises professors from Norwegian universities with extensive knowledge in fields that impact the Peace Prize, alongside the Institute’s director and research director.
The advisers typically have a window of a few months to prepare the report. Separate reports are also submitted by other Norwegian and international specialists.
This is followed by a comprehensive discussion by the Nobel Committee based on the advisers' reports.
The Committee unanimously selects the Nobel Peace Prize laureate during its final meeting before announcing the winner in October.