Nobel Peace Prize 2024 Awarded To Nihon Hidankyo For Anti-Nuclear Advocacy

11 Oct 2024, 03:05 PM IST
The Norwegian Nobel Committee has awarded the 2024 Nobel Peace Prize to Nihon Hidankyo, a Japanese grassroots organisation of atomic bomb survivors, for its decades-long efforts to promote a world free of nuclear weapons. 

The organisation, known as Hibakusha, represents survivors of the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings in 1945 and has dedicated its mission to ensuring that such weapons are never used again.

In a statement posted on social media platform X, the Nobel Committee cited Nihon Hidankyo "for its efforts to achieve a world free of nuclear weapons and for demonstrating through witness testimony that nuclear weapons must never be used again". The group's members have long shared their personal experiences of the devastation caused by nuclear bombs, urging global leaders to pursue disarmament and foster peace.

