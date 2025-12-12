Securing US Citizenship For Your Newborn? Trump Administration Announces Fresh Visa Curbs — Details Inside

The US Embassy in India on Thursday reaffirmed its longstanding policy of denying tourist visas to applicants suspected of engaging in "birth tourism," a practice aimed at securing American citizenship for newborns.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on December 11, the embassy stated, "U.S. consular officers will deny tourist visa applications if they believe the primary purpose of travel is to give birth in the United States to obtain U.S. citizenship for the child. This is not permitted."[sic]

The announcement reiterates enforcement under Section 214(b) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, which presumes applicants intend to immigrate unless proven otherwise.