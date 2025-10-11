‘No Reason To Meet Xi’: Donald Trump Slams China Amid Rare Earth Export Curbs

US President Donald Trump warned on Friday that there was "no reason" to meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping during his upcoming trip to South Korea.

The threat came just a day after Beijing announced new restrictions on rare earth exports essential to American industries, prompting fears of renewed economic instability.

Posting on his Truth Social platform, Trump said his administration was weighing a 'massive increase' in tariffs on Chinese goods, alongside "many other countermeasures under serious consideration."

While the president has not formally cancelled the meeting with Xi, he suggested it was unlikely to occur during his scheduled visit to Asia at the end of the month, which includes stops in Malaysia, Japan, and South Korea ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.