'No Lunch Break, 90-Hour Work Week': World's Youngest Self-Made Woman Billionaire Shares Her Routine

California-based entrepreneur Lucy Guo, the world’s youngest self-made woman billionaire, follows a strict daily routine and works for long hours.

The 30-year-old co-founder and CEO of Scale AI became the youngest self-made woman billionaire, replacing singer Taylor Swift, in April, as her net worth surged to $1.3 billion. Her company was recently valued at $25 billion after a deal with Meta.

Despite her wealth, Guo lives by a strict daily routine. She wakes at 5:30 a.m. and works long hours. She also has some advice for people who share an entrepreneurial dream as hers: “work 90 hours a week”.

Speaking to CNBC during an interview, Guo reflected, “Honestly, I still feel the same as that little girl, like my life pre-money and post-money, it hasn’t really changed that much.”

She founded Scale AI in 2016 alongside her partner Alexander Wang but exited the firm two years later. This was due to her disagreements with Wang over the company’s direction. But she held onto her less than 5% stake in the company and turned into a billionaire in April after Meta agreed to acquire a 49% stake in Scale AI.

Even after leaving her first company, Guo still works for hours. Her most recent startup, Passes, is a content creator monetisation platform founded in 2022 and has raised over $65 million in funding.