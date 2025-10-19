'No Kings' Protests Held Against Donald Trump Across US — What Is It About?

Large groups of people came on the streets of major cities in the US for 'No Kings Protest' against the policies of the President Donald Trump's administration. Small gathering of protestors were also seen throughout the country on Saturday. According to reports, more such rallies are underway for Sunday as well.

Through No Kings Protest, demonstrators are flagging problems with multiple policies of the current administration. Some of the key policies and actions, which emerged as the key concern of the citizens, are ICE raids, troop deployment in the US cities, and cuts to federal programs, according to news reports.

Trump administration has deployed National Guard Service in Oregon, Chicago, Illinois, and Portland against the wishes of the city and state authorities, according to news reports.

Across Illinois, more than 1,000 immigrants were arrested in an effort called 'Midway Blitz' from the Immigration and Customs Enforcement between Sept 8, and Oct 3, according CNN news US.

Protestors are also demanding to defend the Frst Amendment Right, which they fear is under attack from Trump administration. From Los Angele to New York, and in Chicago, Washington D.C, and Austin Texas were flooded with protestors marching, waving homemade signs, and chanting slogans. Some slogans are: "We want all of the government to work" and "Make America Good Again".

As the crowd started to disperse on Saturday evening, police departments of several cities reported no arrests or violence related to No Kings Protest.

The protest first happened earlier in June a with large number of turnouts as well.

Ahead of the second round, Trump has called protestors and demonstrators terrorists, left agitators, and Hamas supporters.

It is important to note that the No Kings Protest occurred in the backdrop of government shutdown in the US. The government in the world's largest economy is at a standstill since Oct 1 as Republicans and Democrats are locked in a standoff over a funding bill.

(With inputs from agencies)