Nintendo Plans New 'Super Mario' Movie With Legend Shigeru Miyamoto Producing

The Kyoto-based company has been exploring ways to expand its revenue beyond video games and cyclical game console sales. Sales of its Switch console remain solid, but investors fear it’ll be hard to maintain momentum against fierce competition. The company recently told game developers that it was pushing back the launch of its Switch successor to the beginning of next year. That means the seven-year-old Switch console will be battling new and more powerful consoles from Sony Group Corp. and Microsoft Corp. during the year-end holiday season.