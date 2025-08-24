Nikki Haley Asks India To Take Trump’s View On Russian Oil 'Seriously'

“India must take Trump's point over Russian oil seriously,” said Republican leader Nikki Haley, adding that New Delhi must work with the White House to find a solution, “sooner the better”.

“Navigating issues like trade disagreements and Russian oil imports demands hard dialogue,” Haley posted on social media on Saturday (local time).

She posted on X a portion of the opinion piece she wrote last week for Newsweek amid strain in ties between the two countries after President Donald Trump slapped 50% tariff on Indian goods.