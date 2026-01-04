Nicolas Maduro, Wife Land In New York After Military Capture, Await Trial In US Court
Both Maduro and Flores were flown out of the country after being captured in Caracas under a joint operation involving intelligence agencies and US law enforcement.
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, along with his wife Cilia Flores landed at Stewart Air National Guard Base in New York on Saturday (local time) after being captured by the US military.
Trump on Saturday (local time) accused Maduro and his wife on charges of alleged "drug trafficking and narco-terrorism conspiracies" and said that they will face trial in the Southern District of New York.
"The United States of America has successfully carried out a large scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country," Trump posted on social media.
"This operation was done in conjunction with U.S. Law Enforcement. Details to follow. There will be a News Conference today at 11 A.M., at Mar-a-Lago. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP," he added.
Maduro had declared national emergency in Venezuela when reports emerged of airstrikes being carried out against its capital Caracas and marshalled defence troops on Saturday. A US official confirmed the news to Reuters regarding the strikes.
Venezuelan authorities confirmed the capture, adding that the move was a part of the US efforts to seize control over the country's oil reserves. The Trump administration alleged that Maduro was funneling drugs and convicts into the US and accused him of terrorism.
Further, they reported that the states of Miranda, Aragua and La Guaira were also targeted by the strikes. The authorities also alleged that both civilian and military infrastructure were targeted.
CBS News reported that Trump had given the go-ahead for the strikes a few days ago, but they were delayed due to other military operations gaining importance and weather conditions being unfavourable.