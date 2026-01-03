Maduro's Leadership Team Asserts Control In Wake of Venezuela Leader's Capture

With Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in US custody, his top lieutenants quickly took to social media and state television early Saturday to fill the power vacuum, taking a defiant stand against the Trump administration.

President Donald Trump told Fox News Saturday that the US is reviewing what a transition of power will look like in Venezuela. Meanwhile, the regime’s most prominent leaders were already asserting their authority over their nation’s military and government.

The key for Maduro’s inner circle to maintain control will be to retain the loyalty of the nation’s armed forces. Thus far there has been no sign of dissent in the ranks, and the streets of Caracas were quiet early Saturday as Venezuelans waited cautiously to see what would happen next.

Vice President Delcy Rodríguez would be next in line to succeed Maduro under Venezuela’s constitution. She spoke by phone with state television Saturday, calling for national unity and rejecting foreign interference, and talked to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Her current whereabouts haven’t been disclosed, and the Russian government said a report that she was in Russia was false.

“They have a vice president as you know,” Trump told Fox, when asked who would succeed Maduro. He said he would also consider whether opposition leader María Corina Machado should be in charge. The objective would be to avoid a situation where the US has to remove another leader, Trump said.

“We can’t take a chance after having done this incredible thing last night of letting somebody else take over, where we have to do it again,” he said.

Machado, for her part, said the candidate she backed in last year’s election, Edmundo González, should immediately assume power, and called on the armed forces to back him. But González has been in exile in Spain, and Machado has yet to return to Venezuela after traveling to Sweden last month to accept her Nobel Peace Prize.

Rodríguez is considered by many as the most powerful person in the country after Maduro. She is one of his closest allies, rising through the ranks in roles such as information and foreign minister, and was named oil minister in 2024 after the contested presidential vote.

Rodríguez, 56, has played a key role in the nation’s budget planning and has led diplomatic outreach to consolidate alliances with some of Venezuela’s biggest allies, including China and Russia. She recently pressed China to increase purchases of Venezuelan oil and provide diluents needed to keep shipments flowing amid US sanctions.

She began her political career under former President Hugo Chávez after graduating as a lawyer from the Central University of Venezuela. Her father, Jorge Antonio Rodríguez, was a prominent figure on the Venezuelan radical left in the 1960s and 1970s and the founder of a Marxist party. He died in 1976 under interrogation in prison after being tortured by state security forces, an event that became a defining part of Delcy’s political narrative.

Those who have worked alongside Rodríguez often remark on her long hours, with Maduro recently saying she responded to messages well into the night and early morning.