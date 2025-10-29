"Nicest Looking Guy, Tough As Hell": Trump Praises PM Modi, Hints At India Trade Deal
The US President emphasised his “great respect for India’s Modi” while affirming his interest in a stronger economic relationship
President Donald Trump, speaking at the APEC CEOs Luncheon in Gyeongju, South Korea, delivered praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him "the nicest looking guy," and adding that he is "tough as hell."
The US President emphasised his “great respect for India’s Modi” while affirming his interest in a stronger economic relationship, stating, "I am going to do a trade deal with India."
The comments on PM Modi served as a backdrop to Trump’s broader remarks on global trade and the US economy. He asserted his administration’s success in foreign policy, claiming, "We stopped a lot of wars, made our country strong." He also added that, "around the world, we are signing one trade deal after another."
Focus on Global Trade and Economic Outlook
Regarding the US's trade relationship with China, Trump expressed optimism for an imminent resolution. He stated his belief that a deal with China's President Xi is within reach, "I think we'll make a deal with China's Xi." He further predicted that "A US-China deal would be good for South Korea, others."
He added that it is "going to be a great deal for both countries." The President revealed that the deal with South Korea would also be "finalized very soon."
On the domestic economy, Trump forecasted robust growth, stating, "Next quarter we're expected to be at 4% growth." He also touched on the monetary policy, criticising the Federal Reserve's cautious approach.
"We are not gonna have a Fed that's gonna raise interest rates as they are worried about inflation in 3 years from now," he said.