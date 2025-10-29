Business NewsWorld"Nicest Looking Guy, Tough As Hell": Trump Praises PM Modi, Hints At India Trade Deal
ADVERTISEMENT

"Nicest Looking Guy, Tough As Hell": Trump Praises PM Modi, Hints At India Trade Deal

The US President emphasised his “great respect for India’s Modi” while affirming his interest in a stronger economic relationship

29 Oct 2025, 10:59 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The US President emphasised his “great respect for India’s Modi” while affirming his interest in a stronger economic relationship (Photo source:&nbsp;Narendra Modi/X)</p></div>
The US President emphasised his “great respect for India’s Modi” while affirming his interest in a stronger economic relationship (Photo source: Narendra Modi/X)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

President Donald Trump, speaking at the APEC CEOs Luncheon in Gyeongju, South Korea, delivered praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him "the nicest looking guy," and adding that he is "tough as hell."

The US President emphasised his “great respect for India’s Modi” while affirming his interest in a stronger economic relationship, stating, "I am going to do a trade deal with India."

The comments on PM Modi served as a backdrop to Trump’s broader remarks on global trade and the US economy. He asserted his administration’s success in foreign policy, claiming, "We stopped a lot of wars, made our country strong." He also added that, "around the world, we are signing one trade deal after another."

ALSO READ

'I Am Going For A Trade Deal With India': Trump At APEC Meeting
Opinion
'I Am Going For A Trade Deal With India': Trump At APEC Meeting
Read More

Focus on Global Trade and Economic Outlook

Regarding the US's trade relationship with China, Trump expressed optimism for an imminent resolution. He stated his belief that a deal with China's President Xi is within reach, "I think we'll make a deal with China's Xi." He further predicted that "A US-China deal would be good for South Korea, others."

He added that it is "going to be a great deal for both countries." The President revealed that the deal with South Korea would also be "finalized very soon."

On the domestic economy, Trump forecasted robust growth, stating, "Next quarter we're expected to be at 4% growth." He also touched on the monetary policy, criticising the Federal Reserve's cautious approach.

"We are not gonna have a Fed that's gonna raise interest rates as they are worried about inflation in 3 years from now," he said.

ALSO READ

PM Modi In Mumbai On Oct. 29: Traffic Restrictions Announced In Goregaon For India Maritime Week 2025
Opinion
PM Modi In Mumbai On Oct. 29: Traffic Restrictions Announced In Goregaon For India Maritime Week 2025
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT