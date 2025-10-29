"Nicest Looking Guy, Tough As Hell": Trump Praises PM Modi, Hints At India Trade Deal

President Donald Trump, speaking at the APEC CEOs Luncheon in Gyeongju, South Korea, delivered praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him "the nicest looking guy," and adding that he is "tough as hell."

The US President emphasised his “great respect for India’s Modi” while affirming his interest in a stronger economic relationship, stating, "I am going to do a trade deal with India."

The comments on PM Modi served as a backdrop to Trump’s broader remarks on global trade and the US economy. He asserted his administration’s success in foreign policy, claiming, "We stopped a lot of wars, made our country strong." He also added that, "around the world, we are signing one trade deal after another."