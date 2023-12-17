New York’s Met Museum To Return Looted Antiquities To Cambodia

Though Latchford died in 2020 before he could face trial, the effort by Cambodian and US investigators to track down and repatriate the works he sold continued, and gradually expanded into one of the most complex investigations of the art market ever undertaken. Thousands of stone and bronze sculptures — dating to the ancient Khmer Empire, the polity that constructed monuments such as Angkor Wat — were stolen from Cambodia during the country’s 30-year civil war, which ended in 1998 with the final defeat of the Khmer Rouge.