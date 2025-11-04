New York City’s Mayoral Elections: Mamdani Vs Cuomo Vs Curtis – What Do Latest Polls Show?

Mamdani, 34, who is of Indian descent and a member of the Democratic Socialists of America, has emerged as the clear front-runner. His campaign is said to have galvanised younger, more liberal voters on a platform of universal free childcare, free bus services, and a rent freeze for the city's nearly one million rent-regulated apartments.

A PBS profile on Mamdani underscores his role as a rising figure in the progressive wing of the Democratic Party. Mamdani's campaign, which has made affordability a focal point, has struck a chord with New Yorkers struggling with the soaring costs of living.

His digitally driven campaign, which emphasises social media outreach and grassroots mobilisation, signals the rise of progressive politics in New York.

But not all Democrats are rallying behind him. As PBS noted, moderate Democrats, both within the city and nationally, have kept a cautious distance from Mamdani due to his far-left positioning.