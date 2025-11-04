New York City’s Mayoral Elections: Mamdani Vs Cuomo Vs Curtis – What Do Latest Polls Show?
With the race for New York City's top post heading to its final day, the polls put Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani ahead of Andrew Cuomo and Curtis Sliwa.
As voters in New York prepare to cast their ballots on Nov. 4, surveys point to Democratic candidate Zohran Mamdani having a lead in the mayoral contest. According to The New York Times, early voting has ended and over 7.35 lakh New Yorkers have cast ballots ahead of election day.
In the most recent RealClearPolitics average on Nov. 3, Mamdani is leading with 46.1%, a 14.3-point advantage over independent candidate Andrew Cuomo, who came in at 31.8%, and a 29.8-point lead over Republican Curtis Sliwa (16.3%).
A Progressive Wave
Mamdani, 34, who is of Indian descent and a member of the Democratic Socialists of America, has emerged as the clear front-runner. His campaign is said to have galvanised younger, more liberal voters on a platform of universal free childcare, free bus services, and a rent freeze for the city's nearly one million rent-regulated apartments.
A PBS profile on Mamdani underscores his role as a rising figure in the progressive wing of the Democratic Party. Mamdani's campaign, which has made affordability a focal point, has struck a chord with New Yorkers struggling with the soaring costs of living.
His digitally driven campaign, which emphasises social media outreach and grassroots mobilisation, signals the rise of progressive politics in New York.
But not all Democrats are rallying behind him. As PBS noted, moderate Democrats, both within the city and nationally, have kept a cautious distance from Mamdani due to his far-left positioning.
The Contenders
The election pits Mamdani against former New York governor, Andrew Cuomo, who, after losing the Democratic primary, decided to run as an independent. Cuomo seeks redemption after a tumultuous exit from the governorship in 2021. Curtis Sliwa, the Republican nominee and founder of the Guardian Angels, is running for mayor for the second time. Despite running a spirited campaign, Sliwa remains far behind in the polls.
The electoral battlelines were redrawn after incumbent Mayor Eric Adams ended his re-election bid in the wake of mounting controversies.
Trump Backs Cuomo
US President Donald Trump has thrown his support behind Cuomo, intensifying his push to rally voters against Mamdani, according to a Time magazine report.
“Whether you personally like Andrew Cuomo or not, you really have no choice. You must vote for him, and hope he does a fantastic job,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “He is capable of it, Mamdani is not!”
Trump predicted that if Mamdani were elected, he would be “highly unlikely” to contribute more than the “very minimum as required” in federal funds for New York City. He further asked voters not to support Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa, stating that casting a vote for the GOP nominee would effectively be “a vote for Mamdani.”
As New Yorkers go to vote on Tuesday, Nov. 4, polls suggest Mamdani is positioned for victory, but the final verdict, as always, will be up to the city’s voters.