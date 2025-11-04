New York City Mayoral Election 2025: When Will The Winner Be Announced?

The 2025 mayoral election in New York City has entered its final stretch with nearly 50 lakh registered voters gearing up to cast their ballots on Nov. 4. Polling for the city’s mayoral race will be conducted at polling stations set up across the city until 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday (7.30 a.m. IST, Nov. 5).

According to the New York City Board of Elections, preliminary vote totals could be released as early as 10 p.m. ET (8.30 a.m. IST, Nov. 5), depending on voter turnout and how swiftly local precincts complete their tabulations, reported Fox News.