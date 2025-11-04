New York City Mayoral Election 2025: When Will The Winner Be Announced?
The results of New York City’s 2025 mayoral race will begin to take shape soon after polls close on Nov. 4.
The 2025 mayoral election in New York City has entered its final stretch with nearly 50 lakh registered voters gearing up to cast their ballots on Nov. 4. Polling for the city’s mayoral race will be conducted at polling stations set up across the city until 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday (7.30 a.m. IST, Nov. 5).
According to the New York City Board of Elections, preliminary vote totals could be released as early as 10 p.m. ET (8.30 a.m. IST, Nov. 5), depending on voter turnout and how swiftly local precincts complete their tabulations, reported Fox News.
Final Certification And Counting Process
While the initial numbers may point towards a likely winner, the official certification of results will take longer. Outcomes will only be confirmed once absentee, provisional, and other eligible ballots are fully verified and counted.
What To Expect on Election Day
The New York City Board of Elections has cautioned voters to expect long queues and busy polling sites throughout Election Day. To help manage wait times, the Board has launched an Election Day Wait Time Map on https://www.vote.nyc/, allowing voters to check how crowded their polling site is before heading out.
The Board reminded residents that they must vote at their assigned poll site and within their designated election district. Ballots this year are two-sided, featuring both candidates and ballot proposals. The Board has urged voters to “Remember to flip your ballot.”
Historic Voter Enthusiasm
This year’s election has seen a huge surge in civic participation. More than 7.35 lakh ballots were cast during the nine days of early voting, which is four times the turnout seen in the 2021 mayoral race. On Election Day, analysts projected total turnout could surpass two million, marking the highest participation in three decades, according to Fox News.
The Contenders
In the 2025 NYC mayoral race, Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic candidate and current frontrunner, faces Andrew Cuomo, the former governor of New York. Cuomo is contesting as an independent after losing the Democratic primary. His bid is widely seen as an attempt at political redemption following his controversial 2021 exit from office.
Meanwhile, Curtis Sliwa, the Republican nominee and founder of the Guardian Angels, is making his second run for mayor. Despite a spirited campaign, polls indicate Sliwa remains far behind his opponents.
Mamdani Maintains Lead In Final Polls
As voters prepare to cast their ballots, Zohran Mamdani continues to dominate the field. The RealClearPolitics average, published on Nov. 3, places Zohran Mamdani at 46.1%, leading independent candidate Andrew Cuomo (31.8%) by 14.3 points. Mamdani also holds a 29.8-point advantage over Republican Curtis Sliwa, who has secured 16.3%.
The mayoral elections in New York City are held every four years, with a two-year limit for any elected leader.