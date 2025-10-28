Business NewsWorldNetanyahu Tells Military To Strike Gaza, Jeopardizing Ceasefire
Netanyahu Tells Military To Strike Gaza, Jeopardizing Ceasefire

The order came after “security consultations,” the prime minister’s office says in a Tuesday post on X, without providing further detail.

28 Oct 2025, 10:33 PM IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the military to immediately carry out “powerful attacks” in Gaza, throwing into doubt a US-brokered ceasefire that’s held for just over two weeks. 

The order came after “security consultations,” the prime minister’s office says in a Tuesday post on X, without providing further detail.

The decision to send the military back into action in Gaza jeopardizes a truce between Israel and Hamas announced with much fanfare by US President Donald Trump in mid-October. That deal saw Hamas return the last living hostages taken during the October 2023 attacks that triggered the two-year conflict. 

Israel’s shekel touched session lows, falling as much as 0.4% against the dollar on the news.

Hamas said the group will postpone the handing over of the body of a dead Israeli hostage due to Israeli violations.  

