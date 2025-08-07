Netanyahu Says Israeli Army Plans Occupation Of All Of Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the country’s military plans to occupy all of Gaza in a final push to topple Hamas and end 22 months of fighting.

Speaking to Fox News in an interview on Thursday, Israel’s leader said he wants to “liberate ourselves and the people of Gaza” from the leadership of Hamas, though doesn’t plan to govern the Palestinian territory in the long run.

When asked if that meant Israel would seek to take over the parts of Gaza not already under the army’s control, he responded: “we intend to,” without giving specifics about any military operation.

The decision to step up operations in Gaza marks an escalation in a conflict that’s already devastated the Palestinian territory, where the United Nations World Food Programme says half a million people are starving. Many Western governments are calling for a ceasefire, while polls suggest the majority of Israelis would prefer to see the war called off with Hamas intact if that’s the cost of recovering hostages still held by the Iran-backed Islamist group.

Netanyahu’s security cabinet was due to meet on Thursday evening to decide the next steps following a breakdown in the latest round of ceasefire talks last month. Hamas sought an end-of-war commitment by Israel, which insists that Hamas first give up power and weaponry.

The US, Israel’s chief ally, has said it supports Netanyahu’s right to make “tough decisions” to end the war.