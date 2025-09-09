Nepal’s VPN Sign-Ups Skyrocket 8,000% After Social Media Ban, Deadly Protests

Nepal plunged into turmoil after authorities enforced sweeping restrictions on social media, sparking mass demonstrations that turned deadly. The protests were led mostly by young people describing themselves as Generation Z, upset over the ban and corruption.

At least 19 people were killed in violent clashes in the capital Kathmandu. More than 400 others have been injured.

The protests, which erupted on September 8, followed the government’s abrupt decision to block access to 26 social media sites. Popular platforms including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Reddit were pulled offline.

However, the restrictions were lifted later on Monday.

Mashable reported that the figure of VPN sign-up was even higher. Citing a graph shared on the Proton VPN website, it said the company saw an 8,000% jump in new users once the ban took effect on Sep. 4. Sign-ups began climbing on Sep. 3 and surged after access to social media platforms was fully cut off the following day, it said.



Authorities in Nepal defended the social media ban policy, claiming that the ban was imposed because the companies had not formally registered with the country's government.

However, as the government lifted the ban, it said access to platforms including Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and WeChat would be restored gradually.