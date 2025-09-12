Nepal To France: Political Protests That Rocked Governments Worldwide In 2025
From the protests in Nepal to the unrest in France, several countries have seen mass public uprisings in 2025.
The ongoing protests in Nepal are the latest in a wave of public backlash against political leadership across the globe in 2025. From corruption and economic hardships to frustration with widening inequality, people in many countries are rebelling against governments, accusing them of favouring the wealthy over the masses.
Nepal
Protests erupted in Nepal on Sept. 8 after the government banned popular social media platforms. The protesters torched the Parliament, presidential palace and residences of several ministers. With protests escalating, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli lifted the social media ban and then resigned. However, he will continue in caretaker capacity until a new government is formed.
France
On Sept. 10, France witnessed a day of anti-government protests. Streets were covered with smoke, barricades were burned and there were clashes between the general public and security forcesc. The 'Block Everything' protests challenged President Emmanuel Macron and overshadowed the first day of office for Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu. Daily routines were thrown out of gear as protest hotspots emerged across France.
Thailand
In July, Thailand's Constitutional Court suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra after a leaked phone call with former Cambodian Premier Hun Sen. The call resulted in accusations of having been submissive during the settlement of a border standoff. Following the suspension, a critical coalition ally withdrew backing, resulting in calls for her resignation.
Austria
Thick crowds of demonstrators thronged Vienna's streets in January to protest against the far-right Freedom Party (FPO) and its leader, Herbert Kickl. He had been asked to attempt to form a new government after coalition negotiations broke down. Demonstrations also swept Innsbruck, Salzburg and Graz.
Indonesia
Anti-government protests took place in Indonesia in August. The demonstrators, who were supported by a student alliance, protested against MPs' exorbitant housing allowances. They also alleged that the government was acting in the interests of the military and business rather than the people. There were deaths, injuries and looting of public property in Jakarta.
From Asia to Europe, 2025 has been a year of anti-government movements, youth activism and public outrage. Even if each movement began with specific grievances, the common thread was the same. It was the citizens' demand for political elites to be accountable.