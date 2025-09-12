Nepal To France: Political Protests That Rocked Governments Worldwide In 2025

Anti-government protests took place in Indonesia in August. The demonstrators, who were supported by a student alliance, protested against MPs' exorbitant housing allowances. They also alleged that the government was acting in the interests of the military and business rather than the people. There were deaths, injuries and looting of public property in Jakarta.

From Asia to Europe, 2025 has been a year of anti-government movements, youth activism and public outrage. Even if each movement began with specific grievances, the common thread was the same. It was the citizens' demand for political elites to be accountable.