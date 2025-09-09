Nepal Protests: PM Oli Says Gen-Z Agitation Infiltrated By Vested Interests, Government To Probe

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Tuesday alleged the protests by the young against the social media ban were infiltrated by vested interests that resulted in the loss of lives of citizens.

"I am deeply saddened by the tragic incident that took place during the protest called by the Gen-Z generation today," the PM said in a statement.

"While we were confident that our children would peacefully voice their demands, the situation that arose due to the infiltration of the protest by various vested interests has resulted in the tragic loss of citizenslives," he said.

Oli said the government was not in favour of stopping the use of social media and would "ensure a proper environment for its use". "There was no need to keep demonstrating for this. And the situation will not be allowed to continue..."

The PM said an investigation committee will be formed to probe the incidents and damage, the condition and causes, and submit a report within 15 days to recommend steps to be taken to prevent such events in the future.

Thousands of youths spearheaded a massive demonstration in Kathmandu on Monday against the Nepal government’s ban on social media platforms. A huge rally was held at Maitighar from morning. The protest was organised by a group called ‘Hami Nepal’.

At least 19 people were killed and more than 300 others injured after police used force during protests by youths that rocked the Nepalese capital and other parts of the country over the government's ban on social media sites, PTI quoted officials as saying.