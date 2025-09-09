Nepal Protests LIVE Updates: India Tightens Border Security Amid Nepal Unrest
Here are the live updates on the situation in Nepal amid anti-corruption protests following the social media ban.
Nepal Protests Recap: Social Media Ban Withdrawn Hours Before Resignation
The social media ban which was used as the issue to spearhead the anti-corruption protests was lifted by Nepal's government on Monday. The government announcedthat it has withdrawn its earlier decision to ban social media sites amid violent protests by youths that had left at least 19 people dead and over 300 others injured at the time.
Nepal Protests Recap: Prime Minister KP Oli Resigns After House Set On Fire
Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resgined on Tuesday after his private residence was set on fire following massive protests led by youth in Nepal over a government order banning social media sites entered its second day.
Security Stepped Up Along Nepal Border Amid Unrest
The Sashastra Seema Bal that guards the 1751-km-long unfenced international front with Nepal has stepped up security across all its border posts and vulnerable points in the wake of unrest in Nepal, officials said.
All the field commanders of the SSB have been asked to be on the ground and maintain an enhanced vigil, they said.
