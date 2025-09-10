Nepal Protests: Govt Asks Air India, IndiGo To Arrange Additional Return Flights For Stranded Indians

The Union government has arranged additional flights on Wednesday and Thursday to Nepal after the opening of airport operation in Kathmandu. It advised the airlines to keep the fares within reasonable levels in order to help home-bound passengers' return.

"Due to airport closure in Nepal, many home-bound passengers were unable to return from Kathmandu," Civil Aviation Minister, Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu said in a post on X.

The ministry, in "coordination with Air India & IndiGo, has arranged additional flights this evening & over the next few days, alongside scheduled services resuming tomorrow", Kinjarapu said. "Airlines have been advised to keep their fares within reasonable levels. We remain committed to supporting our passengers while ensuring their safe travel during this time."