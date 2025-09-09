Nepal Protests: Ex-PM Jhalanath Khanal's Wife Dies As Protestors Set House On Fire

Ex-Nepali Prime Minister Jhalanath Khanal's wife Rajyalaxmi Chitrakar on Tuesday died in a fire set at their house by protesters, according to news reports.

Nepali outlet Khabar Hub reported that a mob trapped Chitrakar inside the house and set the building on fire. According to the report, the family sources said Chitrakar was taken to the Kirtipur Burn Hospital in critical condition but she succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

Any official confirmation of her death could not be independently verified by NDTV Profit.