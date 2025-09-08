Nepal Protest LIVE Updates: Nine Killed In Anti-Govt Rally Over Social Media Ban, Curfew In Kathmandu

The Kathmandu District Administration Office imposed a curfew from 12:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. in key areas around Baneshwor, according to the Himalayan Times.

The demonstrations have moved from online spaces to the streets. On social media platforms, hashtags such as ‘Nepo Kid’ and ‘Nepo Babies’ gained popularity, with people protesting against government corruption and the ban on platforms like Facebook and TikTok.

The Kathmandu District Administration Office said ‘Hami Nepal’ had sought prior approval for the rally, according to the Kathmandu Times report. Sudhan Gurung, the group’s chairperson, said the protest was against corruption and government restrictions. He added that similar protests were happening across Nepal.