Nepal Protest LIVE Updates: Nine Killed In Anti-Govt Rally Over Social Media Ban, Curfew In Kathmandu

The Kathmandu District Administration Office imposed a curfew from 12:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. in various areas.

08 Sep 2025, 03:37 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
Protesters shout slogans as they gather outside the Parliament building in Kathmandu, Nepal. (Photo: AP via PTI)
Thousands of youth are spearheading a massive demonstration in Nepal’s capital city, Kathmandu, against the government’s ban on social media platforms. A huge rally was held at Maitighar from 9 a.m. on Monday. The protest was organised by a group called ‘Hami Nepal’.

Here are the latest updates:

03:00 P.M. - Nine People Lose Their Lives

"Nine people have lost their lives as Protest turned violent in Kathmandu," said the Nepal Police, reported ANI.

A protester, injured at the demonstration by police firing, died at Civil Hospital, according to a Nepal News report. The youth was being treated following police gunfire but did not survive. Authorities have yet to identify the deceased.

'Say No To Corruption, Say Yes To Integrity'

The Kathmandu District Administration Office imposed a curfew from 12:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. in key areas around Baneshwor, according to the Himalayan Times.  

The demonstrations have moved from online spaces to the streets. On social media platforms, hashtags such as ‘Nepo Kid’ and ‘Nepo Babies’ gained popularity, with people protesting against government corruption and the ban on platforms like Facebook and TikTok.

The Kathmandu District Administration Office said ‘Hami Nepal’ had sought prior approval for the rally, according to the Kathmandu Times report. Sudhan Gurung, the group’s chairperson, said the protest was against corruption and government restrictions. He added that similar protests were happening across Nepal.

The protest organisers are using social media to share details about protest routes and safety measures. They encouraged students to participate in their school uniforms and carry books.

Images shared by Kathmandu Times showed young people carrying banners and chanting slogans. One of the images showed a group of boys carrying a large banner that read, ‘Gen Z movement in Nepal’. Another banner read: “Say no to corruption, say yes to integrity.”

The protest has spread to regions such as Biratnagar, Birgunj, Dang, Butwal, Hetauda, Narayangadh and Surkhet, according to Nepal News.

The demonstrations in Kathmandu turned violent after a group of protestors breached one of the gates of the Parliament and set parts of it on fire, the Nepal News report added. They also smashed the walls with stones.

However, according to the Himalayan Times, the organisers emphasised that the protests will remain peaceful. They also warned the political parties not to exploit the protest.

