Nepal Prison Break: Over 7,000 Prisoners Escape From Different Jails, Five Juvenile Inmates Dead

Inmates took advantage of the protests and tried to escape from jails, resulting in clashes across several prison facilities since Tuesday.

"Five juvenile inmates died in a clash with security personnel at the Naubasta Correctional Home in Naubasta Regional Jail located in Baijnath Rural Municipality-3 of Banke on Tuesday night," The Rising Nepal newspaper said.

The five juvenile inmates were killed and four were seriously injured when police opened fire during a clash that broke out when inmates tried to take over the weapons of security personnel of the correctional home, the newspaper said, quoting the Naubasta Juvenile Correctional Home office.