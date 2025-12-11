Nepal Interim Government, Gen-Z Movement Sign 10-Point Deal Amid Internal Rift

Representatives of the Gen-Z People’s Movement and Nepal’s Interim Government signed a 10-point agreement on Wednesday evening amid growing internal divisions within the group, reported news agency ANI.

The agreement was finalised at the Prime Minister’s Office between the Gen-Z Movement Alliance, the Council of Gen-Z (led by Sudan Gurung), the Gen-Z Front (led by Rakshya Bom), and other splinter factions. However, tensions surfaced during the meeting, as some members questioned the legitimacy of the deal, which was concluded without the President’s presence.

One dissenting Gen-Z faction even tore up the draft agreement presented to them, protesting after the deal was signed.

Key provisions include honoring martyr families, providing relief to the injured, and forming commissions to strengthen anti-corruption measures. The government also pledged to establish a high-level commission to investigate violent incidents during recent protests.

“The struggle has continued since September 8 and 9. Today, by reaching this agreement, we have completed one step of this struggle. I was constantly encouraged by Gen-Z, saying that this agreement would be a historic record; the martyrs and injured would gain recognition for their struggle. At other times, there were conflicts in Nepal, and this would give identity, which we also felt,” said Interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki.

Under the agreement, those who lost their lives during the Gen-Z protests of September 8 and 9 will be declared martyrs, and their families will receive relief and support.

The government will provide free medical care, education, employment opportunities, and social security to those injured during the movement. A Martyrs’ Memorial Foundation will also be established to honor their contributions — a move welcomed by Gen-Z leaders as a step toward justice.

The deal further commits to investigating human rights violations during the protests and taking action against those responsible, which has reassured many participants.

Additionally, a high-level commission will be formed to recommend constitutional reforms, focusing on proportional representation, youth participation, and electoral system changes. Proposals include introducing a “None of the Above” (NOTA) voting option, conducting primary elections, and setting 21 as the minimum age for candidacy.

The agreement also emphasises ending partisan influence in state institutions and strengthening anti-corruption mechanisms. A Gen-Z Council will be created to advise the government and reinforce democratic processes.

The Gen-Z uprising of September 8 and 9, which triggered a wave of change in the Himalayan nation between India and China, has left Nepal seeking stability through upcoming elections.

The two-day protest claimed at least 76 lives, forcing then-communist leader KP Sharma Oli to resign. An interim government was formed following the dissolution of parliament.

Post-mortem reports of those killed in police firing in Kathmandu Valley cite bullet injuries to the head and chest. Police are permitted to fire only below the knee during crowd control, but lethal weapons were reportedly used, prompting former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak to step down. Oli, however, resisted calls to resign until mounting pressure forced his exit.

With parliament dissolved and elections scheduled for March next year, Nepal faces a challenging path to stability. After five days of deliberation, former Chief Justice Sushila Karki was appointed Interim Prime Minister, tasked with conducting elections on March 5, 2026.