Nepal Politicians 'Escape' On Chopper, Holding On To A Rope, Videos Go Viral

Videos of Nepali politicians and government officials clinging on to a rope and escaping on a chopper were shared by many people on social media on Wednesday.

The videos showed the Nepal Army using helicopters to rescue the government officials as protestors rushed to attack them amid the violent protests.

The Nepalese capital wore a deserted look as soldiers guarded the streets and ordered people to stay at home, a day after protesters set fire to the Parliament, the President's Office, the PM's residence, government buildings, Supreme Court, political parties' offices and homes of senior leaders.