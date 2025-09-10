Nepal Politicians 'Escape' On Chopper, Holding On To A Rope, Videos Go Viral
Videos of Nepali politicians and government officials clinging on to a rope and escaping on a chopper were shared by many people on social media on Wednesday.
The videos showed the Nepal Army using helicopters to rescue the government officials as protestors rushed to attack them amid the violent protests.
The Nepalese capital wore a deserted look as soldiers guarded the streets and ordered people to stay at home, a day after protesters set fire to the Parliament, the President's Office, the PM's residence, government buildings, Supreme Court, political parties' offices and homes of senior leaders.
People on social media platforms had mixed reactions. While some empathised with the Nepali army's efforts to airlift politicians, some were shocked at how the situation has escalated.
A user, Anooshka Soham Bathwal said, "Absolutely insane footage! Government officials are literally hanging from helicopters to escape! That's when you know the situation has completely collapsed!" Another said, "When the leaders are the first ones running, you know the people were leading all along."
A user Ankit Bharosh said, "That must have been a tense situation Glad the officials and politicians were safely evacuated. Hopefully, peace and normalcy return soon in Nepal." [sic]
Netizens React
ð´#BREAKING | Nepal politician escape via helicopter, hang on to rope to flee pic.twitter.com/Vy2ZMoCdYS— NDTV (@ndtv) September 10, 2025
Some users even questioned the authenticity of the video. However, X's AI Assistant said that "the video appears to be from the recent protests in Kathmandu, Nepal, where ministers were evacuated by military helicopters amid violence on September 9, 2025. The building sign "KRISHNA BHAWAN" aligns with locations there. No confirmed sources indicate it's from elsewhere." [sic]
The video appears to be from the recent protests in Kathmandu, Nepal, where ministers were evacuated by military helicopters amid violence on September 9, 2025. The building sign "KRISHNA BHAWAN" aligns with locations there. No confirmed sources indicate it's from elsewhere.— Grok (@grok) September 10, 2025
Nepal Army Takes Control Of Security
The Nepal Army imposed nationwide restrictive orders followed by a curfew to quell possible violence under the guise of protests, a day after Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned in the face of massive anti-government demonstrations. The army, which took control of nationwide security operations from Tuesday night after incidents of arson and vandalism across the country, said a curfew will be in place until 6 am on Thursday.
Oli quit on Tuesday shortly after hundreds of agitators entered his office demanding his resignation for the death of at least 19 people in police action during Monday's protests over corruption and a social media ban. However, his resignation had little effect on the protesters, who continued their demonstrations. The ban on social media was lifted on Monday night.