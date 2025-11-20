Nepal Gen-Z Protest: Here's Why Tensions Flared Again

According to the Kathmandu Times, deposed Prime Minister KP Oli's party had planned to hold a 'Youth Awakening Campaign' in Simara on Wednesday, with security forces being assigned to them after online calls to protest against this from Gen Z activists.

Reports stated that Samrat Upadhyay, the district coordinator of Gen Z group in Bara, made a post exhorting young adults to demonstrate against what he termed as the "outgoing murderous government". His post was widely shared in the district, leading to security concerns from the CPN-UML affiliates.

Close to 150 youth activists showed up at Simara Chowk to protest the arrival of central leader Mahesh Basnet.

Basnet faced acute criticism from student groups and youth activists due to his aggressive pattern of behaviour. For example, local media cited him making death threats to Tekman Shakya, the editor of Nepalese Times.com.

Tense verbal exchanges then devolved into clashes 200 metres from the Simara Airport, where activists from the party had gathered to welcome Basnet.

Coordinator Upadhyay stated that several youth protesters, including himself, suffered injuries from the clashes which, according to him, started when UML cadres attacked them.

"We don’t know who attacked whom. But those calling themselves Gen Z obstructed and tried to sabotage the event, which created tension. We had repeatedly asked them not to hold demonstrations on the same day," Manoj Paudel, the Party's province secretary said.

A panel of the airport broke loose from the chaos and airport operations were temporarily suspended.