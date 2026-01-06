'Needlessly Dangerous': US Lawmakers Warn Against Annexation, Urge NATO Unity With Denmark, Greenland

Congressmen Steny H. Hoyer (D-MD) and Blake Moore (R-UT), Co-Chairs of the bipartisan Congressional Friends of Denmark Caucus, issued a statement on Tuesday against a recent rhetoric suggesting the annexation of Greenland, calling such proposals “needlessly dangerous” and a threat to NATO unity.

In a joint statement, the lawmakers emphasised that the Kingdom of Denmark, which includes Greenland, remains one of America’s closest allies and a critical partner in Arctic security.

"Sabre-rattling about annexing Greenland is needlessly dangerous. The Kingdom of Denmark is a NATO ally and one of America’s closest partners. An attack on Greenland which is a crucial part of that alliance would tragically be an attack on NATO," the statement read.