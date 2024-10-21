NDTV World Summit: Without India Any Fight Against Climate Change Useless, Says German Envoy

German Ambassador to India Dr Philipp Ackermann said India is "indispensable" in the fight against climate change, and it would be futile to exclude the country in any global strategy to address the challenge.

"Without India, any fight against climate change is useless. It is the most populous country in the world. We (Germany) have joined hands with India through various projects to together combat climate change," Ackermann said, while speaking at the NDTV World Summit 2024 on Monday.

In India, when it comes to climate change, a lot is happening outside the government as well, he said, referring to the adoption of biofuel and renewable energy by a sizeable portion of the country's private sector.

"When you look at the private sector in India, I think you can find how you can address the energy needs with the use of renewables," he said.

Notably, India has set a target of expanding renewable energy capacity to 500 GW by 2030.