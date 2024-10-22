United Nations Weak Not By Accident But By Design, Says Former UNSC President

The United Nations has been weakened not by accident but by design by the top powers that occupy the P5 role in the Security Council, said Kishore Mahbubani, distinguished fellow at Asia Research Institute, National University of Singapore.

"The UN is weak not by accident but by design. The P5 have insisted that the secretary general of the UN must be spineless. If you pick such, the UN will be weak," Mahbubani, a former president of the UNSC, said at the NDTV World Summit 2024 on Tuesday. "We must persuade the great powers to change approach and appoint dynamic secretary generals."

The P5 are the US, the UK, China, Russia and France that are permanent UNSC members and have veto power in the top executive body.

He emphasised on the need for reforms in the UN and the importance of the global body to deal with international issues.