Jaishankar Hits Out At Canada, Says 'Double Standards' Very Mild Term

The situation of the India-Canada diplomatic relations is becoming increasingly complex amid a shifting global order, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Monday on the two countries' deteriorating ties.

In an interaction with Sanjay Pugalia, the editor-in-chief of NDTV, at the NDTV World Summit, Jaishankar said Canada adopts different standards in terms of how it treats others' diplomats and how the country wants its diplomats to operate. "Double standards is a very mild term," he said.

Jaishankar said the recent developments in Canadian politics has exacerbated the situation, particularly in terms of diplomatic relations.

Tensions between the countries escalated dramatically following the assassination of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada. India and Canada recently removed six diplomats as the diplomatic row over the murder case escalated.