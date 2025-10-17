NDTV World Summit 2025: UK, German Envoys Call India An Alternative To China As A Global Economic Partner
The British High Commissioner to India, Lindy Cameron, and the German Ambassador to India, Philipp Ackermann, said India is emerging as a stabilising force in the current world.
Speaking at the NDTV World Summit 2025, both diplomats discussed India’s role in global diplomacy, regional security, and economic cooperation against the backdrop of the Middle East conflict, the Russia-Ukraine war, and rising geopolitical tensions.
On comparisons between India and China as global economic and strategic partners, Ackermann said European companies are increasingly following a “de-risking” policy.
“Companies feel they should not put all their eggs in one basket. India is emerging as a strong alternative with its growing market, population, and reliability,” he said.
However, he noted that China will continue to play a significant role in global trade and will remain part of Europe’s long-term agenda.
The conversation also moved to the success of Indian professionals in Germany. Ackerman even mentioned that the average Indian professional in Germany earns more than the average German. He attributed this Germany’s liberal immigration policy.
He added that more than 60,000 Indian students are currently studying in Germany, with numbers rising by 10 to 20 percent annually, making it the largest non-EU student community.
Referring to the ongoing efforts to maintain peace in the Middle East after last year’s deadly conflict in Gaza, Cameron said optimism must be tempered with realism.
On the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which has stretched for more than three years, Ackermann said Europe does not feel fatigue but rather urgency to end the war.
He added that recent incidents, including a Russian fighter jet briefly entering NATO airspace, had reinforced the sense of threat across Europe. While acknowledging reports of a possible meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.
Both envoys spoke about the growing threat from drone warfare. Ackermann said India’s expertise in drone technology and counter-drone systems is proving valuable.