NDTV World Summit 2025: UK, German Envoys Call India An Alternative To China As A Global Economic Partner

The British High Commissioner to India, Lindy Cameron, and the German Ambassador to India, Philipp Ackermann, said India is emerging as a stabilising force in the current world.

Speaking at the NDTV World Summit 2025, both diplomats discussed India’s role in global diplomacy, regional security, and economic cooperation against the backdrop of the Middle East conflict, the Russia-Ukraine war, and rising geopolitical tensions.

On comparisons between India and China as global economic and strategic partners, Ackermann said European companies are increasingly following a “de-risking” policy.

“Companies feel they should not put all their eggs in one basket. India is emerging as a strong alternative with its growing market, population, and reliability,” he said.

However, he noted that China will continue to play a significant role in global trade and will remain part of Europe’s long-term agenda.

The conversation also moved to the success of Indian professionals in Germany. Ackerman even mentioned that the average Indian professional in Germany earns more than the average German. He attributed this Germany’s liberal immigration policy.