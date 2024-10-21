NDTV World Summit 2024: Silk Road Premise A Myth, India Was At Heart Of Main Trade Says William Dalrymple

Scottish historian William Dalrymple argued on Monday that the classical concept of the 'Silk Road' ignored India's influence and impact on the trade route network.

The writer demonstrated the economic, cultural and academic influence of India, using examples that were comparatively lesser known by the general public at the NDTV World Summit 2024.

He stated that in his new book, 'The Golden Road', he had covered the overarching global influence on Europe and Asia, which had often been forgotten by time and buried by colonialism.

Dalrymple also covered the detailed time line of India's waxing soft power influence on the culture, education, religion and civilisations of the rest of the world from 250 BC—1200 AD.

"The story is about colonialism, about the way that Macauly and others like him who said that a single shelf of good English books is worth more than the entire native literature of India and Arabia," he said.

The art curator also spoke of a bust of Buddha that was discovered in Egypt and which was made of marble sourced from Turkey. It was found in a temple dedicated to the goddess Isis, at a port where generations of Indian merchants would bring their goods to the Roman empire.

He also drew attention to the galleries of Angkor Wat in Cambodia, which he called one of the biggest Hindu temples outside India.

Dalrymple noted that the temple had murals depicting Hindu iconography such as the battle of Kurukshetra and of Lanka and images of Krishna and Gopis, inspired by stories first told in Delhi.

The writer and presenter of the documentary 'Shiva's Matted Locks' noted that Oxford University had discovered a new map of the 'Silk Road', which mapped out roman coin hordes discovered by archaeologists.

"India is dotted with Roman coin hordes. It is now clear that India and Rome were the principal trading partners of each other in the early millennia B.C.," he said.