NDTV World Summit 2024 Live: PM Modi Says India's Scale And Scope Unprecedented In A Tense World
Here's what top leaders in the world of politics, business and entertainment have to say at the NDTV World Summit 2024.
NDTV World Summit 2024: WATCH HERE
NDTV World Summit 2024: India Is Leading AI Initiative
NDTV World Summit 2024: India Has Double-AI Power
Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India's artificial intelligence steps to match with global peers. He also said that AI stands for Aspirational India. He highlighted that India needs to aspire to grow faster and tap its full potential.
NDTV World Summit 2024: India Is Heading Towards Developed Nation
"India's pledge to be a developed nation by 2047 needs us to understand what we need to do. It requires a forward-looking approach. It is now a people's movement. We have taken suggestions from lakhs of people to prepare the roadmap for developed nation in 25 years," says PM Modi.
PM Modi at NDTV World Summit 2024.
NDTV World Summit 2024: Modi Highlights 10-Year Record
Nearly 25 crore people have escaped poverty in the last 10 years. Millions have got access to toilets and gas cylinders. Over 350 medical colleges have opened. Over 1.5 lakh startups have started and eight crore youth have taken Mudra loans. I says, this is not enough," says PM Modi.
NDTV World Summit 2024: India's Growth Outlook Has Improved, Says Modi
"Today, the world in coming to India. Rating agencies have increased their growth forecasts after seeing our work in the first 125 days. When a person like Mark Mobius tells global funds to invest at least half their capital in India, it gives a big signal," says PM Modi.
NDTV World Summit 2024: Infrastructure, Jobs Remains On Priority, Says Modi
"We have continued our focus on infrastructure building, providing rooftop solar to five crore houses, internship scheme for our youth, approved new industrial corridors, our forex has crossed $700 billion. The list of India's achievements is impressive. This is just in 125 days.," says PM Modi.
NDTV World Summit 2024: India's Scale And Scope Unprecedented, Says Modi
"While the world in dealing with multiple challenges, India is talking about the 'Indian Century'. Today, India's scale and scope in unprecedented. Our government's third term has completed 125 days. I'm here to give you what we have achieved so far," says PM Modi
NDTV World Summit 2024: World Grapple With Challenges, Says Modi
The world has been grapple with tensions. It was the Covid pandemic and then its impact on the world economy. Then there were wars and the fallout on global supply chains. It was a difficult period for the world, dealing with multiple challenges and tensions," says PM Modi.
NDTV World Summit 2024: PM Modi Begins Address
PM Narendra Modi has commenced his address at the NDTV World Summit 2024 as the keynote speaker.
NDTV World Summit 2024: Moment Of Global South
"India is filling a vacuum and offering leadership under PM Modi. The emergence of global south is also a testimony of these changing times. It is within this context, NDTV presents this world summit," says Sanjay Pugalia.
NDTV World Summit 2024: India Championing Cause Of World Peace
"Despite tectonic shifts in global order, India under PM Modi's leadership remains extremely stable and championing the cause of world peace. Our influence continues to expand, geopolitical dynamics and economic landscapes," said Sanjay Pugalia.
NDTV World Summit 2024: Editor-in-Chief Speaks
NDTV Network Editor-in-chief Sanjay Pugalia has commenced his speech at the start of the NDTV World Summit 2024 – The India Century.
NDTV World Summit 2024: List of Key Attendees On Day 1
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
S. Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister
Dasho Tshering Tobgay, Prime Minister, Bhutan
David Cameron, Former Prime Minister, Britain
Prof. Paul Romer, Nobel Laureate in Economics and former Chief Economist of the World Bank
Sunil Bharti Mittal, Founder and Chairman, Bharti Enterprises
Mark Mobius, Chairman, Mobius Emerging Opportunities Fund
William Dalrymple, author and historian
Ashok Malik, Partner and Chair of India Practice, The Asia Group
Ramesh Damani, veteran market investor
Vikram Rai, CEO, GE Aerospace, South Asia
Shraddha Kapoor, Actress
Suriya, actor and director
Adit Palicha, CEO and Co-Founder, Zepto
Baba Kalyani, Chairman and MD, Bharat Forge
Ajay Shriram, Chairman and MD, DCM Shriram
Sunita Reddy, MD, Apollo Hospitals Group
Syed Akbaruddin, former Permanent Representative of India to the UN
Dr. Philipp Ackermann, German Ambassador to India and Bhutan
Kenneth H. da Nobrega, Ambassador of Brazil to India
Prasanna Mohile, National Head, Corporate Affairs, Pernod Ricard India
Balakrishnan Shankar, Dean, School of Engineering, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
Suresh Kodur, Director, Academia Industry Partnership, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
Kartikey Hariyani, Founder and CEO, ChargeZone and BILLIONe
NDTV World Summit 2024 Begins
The NDTV Group is set to host the NDTV World Summit 2024 – The India Century, on Oct. 21 and Oct. 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the event, alongside other prominent Indian and global figures.
NDTV, carrying on its tradition of leading innovation in media, will launch the 'NDTV World' news channel at the summit, with the tagline, "Seeing the World from Where India Stands."
NDTV World will aim to be a leading voice from Asia and India on the global stage.
On Day 1, apart from PM Modi, notable speakers at the summit include External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Bharti Airtel Chairman Sunil Bharti, Bhutan Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay, market veteran Ramesh Damani, Nobel laureate Paul Romer, expert investor Mark Mobius, and actress Shraddha Kapoor, among others.