NDTV World Summit 2024: Former Diplomats Call For Ceasefire In Gaza Conflict
Former diplomats, including Ajay Bisaria and TS Tirumurti, highlighted the urgent need for a ceasefire in the Gaza conflict, stressing the humanitarian implications and the threat to global stability.
Former diplomats at the NDTV World Summit 2024 emphasised the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire in the ongoing Gaza conflict, highlighting the humanitarian crisis and its implications for global stability.
Ajay Bisaria, former High Commissioner of India to Pakistan, stressed that the prolonged conflict is detrimental to India's interests. "Each day the war goes on, it is not in India's interest for its diaspora, for the reason of oil prices and India's geopolitical relationship." Bisaria noted the growing pressures on India as the situation escalates and highlighted the importance of peacekeeping efforts.
TS Tirumurti, former permanent representative of India to the United Nations, pointed to the severe impact on civilians. "We had more than 43,000 Palestinians killed, most of them women and children," he said, adding, "The ceasefire is nowhere in sight."
ALSO READ
Iran-Israel Conflict: India Should Convince Israel To Halt Hostilities, Says Iran’s Ambassador Elahi
The discussion also included remarks on regional stability, with Bisaria commenting on Pakistan's ongoing challenges. He said, "Pakistan has been going through a polycrisis for the last three years. It has a security crisis, an economic crisis, and a political crisis." He warned that these interrelated issues create instability that can affect surrounding nations.
Tim Roemer, executive director at APCO and former US Ambassador to India, called for concrete actions to address the crisis. "There needs to be a secure ceasefire. There needs to be an exchange release of hostages," Roemer said.
Roemer emphasised the necessity of reconstruction efforts, indicating that they should involve global partners, particularly Europe and the US. "There needs to be a moderate, prosperous economy in Gaza," he said, underscoring the importance of long-term solutions for peace.