NDTV World Summit 2024: Former Diplomats Call For Ceasefire In Gaza Conflict

Former diplomats at the NDTV World Summit 2024 emphasised the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire in the ongoing Gaza conflict, highlighting the humanitarian crisis and its implications for global stability.

Ajay Bisaria, former High Commissioner of India to Pakistan, stressed that the prolonged conflict is detrimental to India's interests. "Each day the war goes on, it is not in India's interest for its diaspora, for the reason of oil prices and India's geopolitical relationship." Bisaria noted the growing pressures on India as the situation escalates and highlighted the importance of peacekeeping efforts.

TS Tirumurti, former permanent representative of India to the United Nations, pointed to the severe impact on civilians. "We had more than 43,000 Palestinians killed, most of them women and children," he said, adding, "The ceasefire is nowhere in sight."