NATO Defense Spending Rises To Half Of Global Total, IISS Says

The IISS envisages a main short-term scenario of a stalemate in the fighting between Russia and Ukraine. Russia has lost over 2,900 main battle tanks since launching its full-scale war on Ukraine, about as many as it had in active inventory at the outset of the operation. But it has been able to replenish losses with older machinery. Moscow could potentially sustain around three more years of heavy losses and replenish tanks from stocks, IISS estimates. The rate at which Russia is pulling old tanks from stocks “may, at times, have reached 90 tanks per month,” it said.